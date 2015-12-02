PRESS DIGEST - China - Dec 2

Dec 2 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Chinese funds have raised 70.1 billion yuan ($10.96 billion) so far in November, up 166 percent from October, according to Chinese data centre Wind.

21th CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- China's securities margin financing net inflows hit 46.7 billion yuan in the week starting Nov. 23, a huge increase from 5.2 billion yuan the week before, according to China Securities Investor Protection Fund.

CHINA DAILY

- China aims to relocate 10 million people in the next five years to help lift them out of poverty, the country's vice premier Wang Yang said on Tuesday.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- The head of China's top music school has been sacked for violating the country's strict frugality code for public officials, the education ministry said on Tuesday. Wang Cizhao, director of the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing, allegedly used his position to get a cut-price deal for his daughter's wedding. ($1 = 6.3985 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by Jing Wang and Adam Jourdan in Shanghai; Editing by Anand Basu)