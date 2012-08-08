PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 8

SHANGHAI Aug 8 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Companies that voluntarily delist in B share market can re-list in China's A-share stock market or Hongkong stock market, said a senior industry expert.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- China will shut down about one-fifth of its rare earths production capacity under new industry rules. According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, mixed-type rare earths mines will need to have a minimum annual production capacity of 20,000 tonnes a year and smelting companies will have to ensure an annual output of at least 2,000 tonnes.

-- The government of the northeastern city of Shenyang called for businesses to reopen, after an increasing number of private shops and restaurants suspended operations, fearing of what they heard of harsh inspections and large fines on counterfeit products or poor hygienic conditions. The situation has caused local residents' life in trouble.

-- DreamWorks Animation, the US film company that made the third Kung Fu Panda movie, has announced plans to build a $3.14 billion theme park in Shanghai. The theme park is scheduled to open in 2016.

