PRESS DIGEST- China - Dec 14

SHANGHAI Dec 14 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- In 2013, approved projects will put China's urban railway
investment at between 280-290 billion yuan ($45-47 billion), up
from an estimated 260 billion yuan this year, the newspaper
reported quoting statistics from the National Development and
Reform Commission.
-- China's mobile phone shipments in the first 11 months of
the year hit 417 million, up 10.4 percent in the same period a
year earlier. The majority of phones shipped were 3G enabled
handsets, experiencing a growth of 80 percent while 2G handset
shipments declined 25 percent.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- Taikang Insurance will sell various types of insurance on
Chinese e-commerce platform 360buy.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- The Red Cross Society of China pledged to improve
transparency after donations dropped for a second straight year
following an embezzlement scandal in 2011.
-- Beijing called for a "prudent" response to North Korea's
missile launch by the United Nations, but reiterated that it
regrets Pyongyang's decision.
SHANGHAI DAILY
-- Some supermarkets in Shanghai have stopped selling two
snacks made by Hsu Fu Chi, a candy-maker 60 percent owned by
Nestle, after a Shenzhen court ruled that the company
should compensate consumers as the product contained banned
substances.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- The official Communist Party paper urged government
departments to trim administrative luxuries such as booking
five-star hotels for meetings, in order the maintain credibility
in the eyes of the public.
