PRESS DIGEST - China - Dec 21

SHANGHAI Dec 21 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- The China Securities Regulatory Commission has approved the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange to trade rapeseed and rapeseed dregs futures, sources told the newspaper.

-- The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development is conducting an investigation into property market trends, and industry insiders expect policy-makers to launch more property tightening measures.

-- China's National Development and Reform Commission has approved four wind power projects worth about 57 billion yuan ($9.15 billion).

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

-- Amid difficulties in raising capital, the Ministry of Railways is aiming to raise as much as 1.5 billion yuan from private investors in Wenzhou to finance the Wenzhou S1 inter-city railway line at a yield of 6 percent. So far the ministry has raised 200 million yuan.

CHINA DAILY

-- Sina Weibo, China's answer to Twitter, said on Thursday it would sell smartphones made by Xiaomi Corp, a company that hopes to become the Chinese version of Apple Inc.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- Li Keqiang, Chinese Vice Premier said on Thursday that China should rely on reforms to achieve real development and urbanization holds the greatest potential to spur development.

