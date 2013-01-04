PRESS DIGEST - China - Jan 4

Jan 4 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA DAILY
-- China's trade policies will become more open this year to
help boost sluggish imports and exports, said Wei Jianguo,
secretary general of the China Center for International Economic
Exchanges, a top official Chinese think tank.
-- Pre-owned house sales in Beijing at were at a 23-month
high in December, according to statistics from the Beijing
Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.
That was a 24 percent rise against the previous month.
SHANGHAI DAILY
-- More than 40 foreigners travelling in China have made use
of a 72-hour visa-free stay in Shanghai, under a new policy that
came into effect on Jan. 1 with the aim of attracting more
overseas travellers.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- The Chinese currency, the yuan, will rise modestly this
year on the back of domestic economic recovery, while trading is
likely to fluctuate in a wider band, the official People's Daily
reported, citing economists.
