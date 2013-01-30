PRESS DIGEST - China - Jan 30

SHANGHAI Jan 30 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

--Authorities will keep in place or even strengthen measures aimed at restraining housing prices, but local governments are also likely to adjust policies based on local conditions, include supporting non-investment demand in some areas.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

--China's inflation could fall to 1.8 percent in January due to a high base from last year, but the full-year figure could hit 3-3.5 percent, said Bank of Communications in its research report.

--A recovery in the Chinese economy and policies supporting urbanisation could lead to a gradual rise in house prices this year, but a sharp rise is unlikely, due to continued polices to control the property market, according to a research report by China Commercial Real Estate Commission.

--Chinese banks will increase loans to support urbanisation, with China Development Bank saying it will devote more than half of its loans this year to this purpose.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

--Most of the high-speed rail lines opened in recent years are operating at a loss, but those in more developed east China, such as the Beijing-Shanghai line, are doing better.

SHANGHAI DAILY

--Swiss food company Nestle is investigating one of its factories in Tianjin city, in north China, after an undercover reporter from the Qingdao-based City Sun newspaper found apparent health violations there.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

--China Development Bank will lend more than 500 million yuan ($80.33 million) to allow LDK Solar Co to reopen its silicon factory, but a local government official said the factory needs 1.5 billion yuan to resume operations.

