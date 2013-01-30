PRESS DIGEST - China - Jan 30

SHANGHAI Jan 30 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
--Authorities will keep in place or even strengthen measures
aimed at restraining housing prices, but local governments are
also likely to adjust policies based on local conditions,
include supporting non-investment demand in some areas.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
--China's inflation could fall to 1.8 percent in January due
to a high base from last year, but the full-year figure could
hit 3-3.5 percent, said Bank of Communications in its research
report.
--A recovery in the Chinese economy and policies supporting
urbanisation could lead to a gradual rise in house prices this
year, but a sharp rise is unlikely, due to continued polices to
control the property market, according to a research report by
China Commercial Real Estate Commission.
--Chinese banks will increase loans to support urbanisation,
with China Development Bank saying it will devote more
than half of its loans this year to this purpose.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
--Most of the high-speed rail lines opened in recent years
are operating at a loss, but those in more developed east China,
such as the Beijing-Shanghai line, are doing better.
SHANGHAI DAILY
--Swiss food company Nestle is investigating one of its
factories in Tianjin city, in north China, after an undercover
reporter from the Qingdao-based City Sun newspaper found
apparent health violations there.
21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
--China Development Bank will lend more than 500 million
yuan ($80.33 million) to allow LDK Solar Co to reopen
its silicon factory, but a local government official said the
factory needs 1.5 billion yuan to resume operations.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....