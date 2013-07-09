PRESS DIGEST - China - July 9

SHANGHAI, July 9 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The China Securities Regulatory Commission will hand over
the accounting working papers for an overseas-listed Chinese
company to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the
first exchange of this kind, following the SEC's probe into the
Big Four's accounting practices in China.
CHINA DAILY
- A rising number of milk powder makers retailing in China,
such as Zhejiang Beingmate Scientific Technology Industry and
Trade Co Ltd and Royal FrieslandCampina,
are cutting their prices after the National Development and
Reform Commission started anti-monopoly investigations earlier
this month.
- In preparation for the upcoming two-day fifth strategic
and economic dialogue between China and the United States,
Washington should discard its outdated perception that a head-on
conflict between the two countries is inevitable and that
Beijing is a rival and target for containment, according to an
editorial.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China's first subordinated bond issued by brokerages was
listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Monday.
