China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
July 24 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China Merchants Bank said its application for a 3.1 billion rights share issue has been approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
- According to first-half figures published by the China Insurance Regulatory Commission on Tuesday, total assets of the insurance industry totalled 7.88 trillion yuan ($1.28 trillion) as of end-June, an increase of 7.2 percent from the beginning of the year.
- The China Financial Futures Exchange will conduct the first full test run for the launch of government bond futures on Saturday.
CHINA DAILY
- Guangzhou will introduce 72-hour visa-free stays for travellers from 45 countries from August, during which a visitor can travel anywhere in the province, said Zhao Yufang, deputy governor of Guangdong on Tuesday at a press conference.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China has become the largest trading partner of ASEAN and is expected to achieve its $500 billion trade target in 2015, said Vice Minister of Commerce Gao Yan at a press conference on Tuesday.
