PRESS DIGEST - China - July 31

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- The China Banking Association revealed in a report
released on Tuesday that the profit growth of listed banks this
year is likely to fall to roughly 8 percent, amid a fluctuating
and complex economic environment and tighter regulatory control.
-- China's property prices are not determined by the money
supply, but rather the supply and demand of real estate,
according to Shengsong Cheng, head of the People's Bank of
China's statistics division.
-- Sinopec plans to invest 22.87 billion yuan
($3.73 billion) in environment protection measures in the next
two years, putting into effect 803 projects.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- China will expand simulation testing for listed domestic
brokerages to include small and medium-sized institutions in
August, with a threshold tentatively set at 500,000 yuan,
according to various sources with knowledge of the matter.
CHINA DAILY
-- An explosion at a chemical plant in Fujian province will
renew public fear of chemical projects, experts said. A cracked
hydrogen pipeline caused fire during a pressure test at a
paraxylene factory in Zhengzhou, destroying pipelines but no
casualties or pollution has been reported.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- The State Administration of Industry and Commerce
released a report on Wednesday which showed that at the end of
2012, almost 50 percent of China's 13 million private
enterprises were five years old or less.
