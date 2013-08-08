PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 8

Azul prices Brazilian portion of IPO at 21 reais/share
SAO PAULO, April 10 Azul SA, Brazil's No. 2 domestic airline, priced the domestic portion of a dual-country initial public offering at 21 reais per preferred share on Monday.
SHANGHAI Aug 8 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Shanghai's free trade zone is currently still in its developmental stage, but formal examination and approval should now not take long, Shen Danyang, spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, said at a press conference on Wednesday.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- A new stock index futures contract tracking a group of mainland companies listed in Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong firms will start trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Aug. 12, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing revealed on Wednesday.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- The Chinese government must allow market forces to play a part in resolving overcapacity in the market. Although it will be painful, the results will make it worth it, said an editorial.
NATIONAL BUSINESS DAILY
- Boeing Co is in the midst of deciding where in China to build its aircraft assembly line and is inclined towards Shanghai, Tianjin, Zhengzhou and Zhoushan among others, according to industry experts.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
SAO PAULO, April 10 Azul SA, Brazil's No. 2 domestic airline, priced the domestic portion of a dual-country initial public offering at 21 reais per preferred share on Monday.
LONDON, April 11 Britain's healthcare cost-effectiveness watchdog NICE said on Tuesday that Bristol-Myers Squibb's immunotherapy drug Opdivo was not worth using on the state health service for treating head and neck cancer due to its high price.
* Jana has yet to speak with Whole Foods management about its plans and is actively attempting to engage with CEO John Mackey- CNBC reporter, citing sources Source