PRESS DIGEST - China - Shanghai

SHANGHAI Aug 16 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Guotai Junan Securities has been approved by the People's Bank of China to become the first non-bank institution to join the central bank's payment clearing system.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- Shanghai police are investigating the unauthorized sale of fixed income-based wealth management agreements by Shanghai Fanxin Insurance Agency.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- Tianjin's Municipal Bureau of Land Resources and Housing is investigating Beijing Shougang Real Estate Development for alleged rigging of land auctions in collusion with Tianjin government officials in 2010.

