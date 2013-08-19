PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 19

SHANGHAI Aug 19 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Trading in China's gold and silver has hit record highs following the slump in prices, spurring a revival with current gold prices 17 percent higher than June's low.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China's State Council confirmed on Friday that it would implement measures to advance pension reform, and issued a notice on Saturday setting out its strategy to boost broadband usage.

CHINA DAILY

- Chongqing ChangAn Automobile Co Ltd will acquire a 50 percent stake in Chang'an PSA, a joint venture between Chang'an Automobile Group and Peugeot SA for 2 billion yuan ($327.06 million) in the fourth quarter of this year, a ChangAn Automobile spokesman said.

- It will be almost impossible for China's economy to absorb all the unemployed graduates in the short-term, said an editorial. So it is crucial that the economy continues to expand fast enough to bridge the unemployment gap.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- China started training 45 government and provincial authority units in July on their supervision competency, which is important as it will iron out discrepancies in their ideological understanding, according to an editorial.

