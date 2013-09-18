PRESS DIGEST - China - Sept 18

SHANGHAI, Sept 18 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The China Securities Regulatory Commission approved a house price refinancing programme submitted by a developer last week, according to sources with knowledge of the matter. A number of other developers have also submitted materials in support of similar refinancing programmes and are awaiting approvals.

- The China Securities Regulatory Commission launched a rating system to rate financial advisers engaged in mergers, acquisitions and restructurings.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Ge Wenyao, chairman of Shanghai Jahwa United Co Ltd resigned on Tuesday following a dispute with the firm's major shareholder Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd , which rejected Ge's proposal to invest in Seagull Watch.

CHINA DAILY

- Yiwu's government on Tuesday released financial reform plan that aims to develop the city into a financial trading hub for local exporters. The plan includes a trial programme for individual cross-border yuan trade settlements.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Role models are important as they help set high standards, said an editorial in the paper that acts as the government's mouthpiece.

