PRESS DIGEST - China - Sept 25

SHANGHAI, Sept 25 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The next round of tax reforms in China is likely to play a crucial role in economic reform, according to experts who attended a forum organised by China News Service on Tuesday. A cautious approach should be taken to the uptick in the economy that occurred in July and August.

- China's National Development and Reform Commission released a notice on Tuesday, allowing enterprises involved in shantytown renovation and construction to issue corporate bonds. The value of the bond financing is limited to 70 percent of the total investment.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- In the month ended Sept. 22, China Construction Bank Corp , Agricultural Bank of China Ltd, Bank of China Ltd and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd, all had negative growth in renminbi deposits of over 202 billion yuan ($33.00 billion), according to sources.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Chinese military officers will undergo an audit of their real estate, use of power, official cars and service personnel before they are promoted or retire, the Central Military Commission said in a guideline on Tuesday.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- A government official needs to act in accordance with his words in order to gain trust, said an editorial in the paper that acts as the government's mouthpiece.

