PRESS DIGEST - China - Sept 26

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's private banks should take responsibility for their
own risks, said Pan Gongsheng, the deputy governor of the
People's Bank of China.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Founder Securities Co Ltd, a company that had
suspended share trading for a month, announced on Thursday that
it plans to acquire China Minzu Securities as part of its
efforts to restructure.
- Yunnan Yuntianhua Co Ltd will swap 4.76
billion yuan ($777.78 million) worth of loss-making assets
with 540 million shares in itself owned by its parent, and then,
cancel them, in the first such move by a China-listed company.
21st Century Business Herald
- China plans to expand a pilot scheme for consumer
financing companies to 16 cities, from four currently.
CHINA DAILY
- China's youth lack safe sex knowledge, an official survey
showed. Half of youths aged 15 to 24 who had reported having
pre-marital sex had used no contraceptive measures when they
first had sex.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Self-criticism is a powerful tool to help Communist Party
leaders dealing with personal problems, increase personal
responsibility and strengthen party morale, Chinese president Xi
Jinping told a Communist Party meeting in southern Hubei
province on Wednesday.
