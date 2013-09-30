PRESS DIGEST-China - Sept 30

SHANGHAI, Sept 30 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's September Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected
to rise 3 percent, according to Shenyin & Wanguo Securities'
analysts. August CPI increased 0.4 percent.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Hongyuan Securities said that Hu Qiang, its vice-chairman
and general manager, and Zhou Dong, its deputy general manager,
are being investigated by public security authorities.
CHINA DAILY
- Residents in Shenzhen Bay, an area on the water dividing
China and Hong Kong, are protesting plans to expand the Tuen Mun
landfill lying on the Hong Kong side. The expansion plans were
temporarily suspended after 50 residents took part in an
overnight hunger strike in July.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- It is not advisable to consider the hitting of targets an
achievement in itself, said an editorial in the paper that acts
as the government's mouthpiece. It is important to continue
educating oneself in order to maintain high standards, it said.
