PRESS DIGEST -China - Nov 13

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The People's Bank of China is mulling the creation of a
commodities trading platform in the Shanghai free trade zone,
starting with an oil futures contract, an unnamed industry
source said at a forum on the free trade zone (FTZ) in Shanghai.
- China's central bank is considering a platform for trading
commercial paper in the Shanghai FTZ, said an academic.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Shanghai will adjust the city's air pollution warning
system after it took 27 hours to report poor air quality last
week, the Shanghai Environmental Protection Bureau said on
Tuesday. Changes may include a lower threshold and a more finely
delineated pollution gauge.
CHINA DAILY
- The Ministry of Public Security says it is preparing to
crack down on websites brokering marriages between Chinese and
foreigners on concerns they enable human trafficking and fraud.
- Electric luxury car maker Tesla continues to struggle with
a trademark dispute in China preventing it from selling cars
under the Tesla or Tesla Motors name.
- SOHO China has begun to "rebalance" its real
estate portfolio in Shanghai and Beijing, according to a
microblog post by SOHO Chairman Pan Shiyi, indirectly confirming
domestic media reports that the property giant was beginning to
sell off property in both markets.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China's reforms stand at a historic starting point, said a
commentary in the paper that acts as the government's
mouthpiece, referring to announcements of new policy directives
from the third party plenum that closed on Tuesday. The overall
objective of comprehensive reform is to improve the socialist
system with Chinese characteristics, it said.
