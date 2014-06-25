PRESS DIGEST- China - June 25

June 25 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China said it would support the integrated circuit industry and the aim was to increase the sales revenue of the industry to 350 billion yuan ($56.2 billion) by 2015.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Beijing Enlight Media Co and Huayi Brothers Media Corp said they plan to issue 2.8 billion yuan and 2.5 billion yuan ($451 million and $402.6 million) respectively via private placement offerings.

CHINA DAILY

- China has make clear it does not make trouble with its neighbours but is not afraid to take action if others create them, it said in a commentary.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Government officials should avoid corruption and illegal possession and must do real work, said a commentary of the newspaper.

- China security policy should focus on retail investors' benefits, the newspaper said in a commentary in its overseas edition.

($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)