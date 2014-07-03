PRESS DIGEST -China - July 3

SHANGHAI, July 3 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China's securities regulator will soon publish rules that will expedite delisting of loss-making publicly traded firms as part of efforts to reform the country's capital markets.

- The China Insurance Regulatory Commission, the country's insurance regulator, has started a crackdown in Shanghai on illegal sales of wealth management products by insurance agents.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES

- Harvest Fund Management Co will sell a product that will allow Chinese investors to subscribe to IPO shares of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd IPO-BABA.N.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Chinese electronics retailer Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd , which has acquired video site PPTV, may roll out Internet TV products to join the war to penetrate consumers' living rooms.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- In an editorial, the People's Daily warned Japan not to disrupt the current international system and said China will have enough power to construct a world of peace and mutual prosperity.

CHINA DAILY

- Chinese President Xi Jinping told former U.S. Treasury secretary Hank Paulson the United States should objectively view China's national conditions and policies, and the two sides should avoid suspicion, confrontation and "plant more flowers, not thorns" in their relations.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....