PRESS DIGEST - China - July 7

SHANGHAI, July 7 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- China marks the 77th anniversary of the start of its anti-Japanese war on Monday, vowing that it will not let historical tragedy to repeat, the newspaper, which is the mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Part of China, said in an editorial.

CHINA DAILY

- Germany is willing to help China's relatively backward western part achieve sustainable development during its ongoing urbanisation, Chancellor Angela Merkel said in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu on Sunday.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Chinese stock regulator's move towards strengthening delisting rules and their implementation will help improve the health of the stock market and the quality of listed companies, analysts say.

- Speculation about new listings in China's stock market will cause investors dearly and damage the health of the market, the newspaper said in a commentary.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China is likely to relax rules on how asset managers can utilise their quotas under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) programme, that permits overseas investors to use offshore yuan funds to invest in the mainland's capital markets.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- Chinese regulators have apparently stepped up their efforts to clamp down on inside trading and clean up the stock market with an announcement of more fund managers being handed over to police for irregularities, analysts say.

