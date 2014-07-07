PRESS DIGEST - China - July 7

SHANGHAI, July 7 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China marks the 77th anniversary of the start of its
anti-Japanese war on Monday, vowing that it will not let
historical tragedy to repeat, the newspaper, which is the
mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Part of China, said in an
editorial.
CHINA DAILY
- Germany is willing to help China's relatively backward
western part achieve sustainable development during its ongoing
urbanisation, Chancellor Angela Merkel said in the southwestern
Chinese city of Chengdu on Sunday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Chinese stock regulator's move towards strengthening
delisting rules and their implementation will help improve the
health of the stock market and the quality of listed companies,
analysts say.
- Speculation about new listings in China's stock market
will cause investors dearly and damage the health of the market,
the newspaper said in a commentary.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China is likely to relax rules on how asset managers can
utilise their quotas under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (RQFII) programme, that permits overseas
investors to use offshore yuan funds to invest in the
mainland's capital markets.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- Chinese regulators have apparently stepped up their
efforts to clamp down on inside trading and clean up the stock
market with an announcement of more fund managers being handed
over to police for irregularities, analysts say.
