PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 11

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China has made its first effort to coordinate property
registration in urban and rural regions to help protect farmers'
rights and improve the government's efficiency. Such
registration has been divided because of administrative turf.
- China's monetary policy is not likely to be further
loosened in the second half of this year compared with the first
half as the government's targeted easing has checked the
slowdown in the country's economic growth, the newspaper said in
a commentary.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Zhengzhou became the latest Chinese city to lift property
controls to support a cooling market and help safeguard the
country's economic growth.
- China has nearly completed a clean-up of regional equity
trading venues and regulators are set to issue new regulations
to govern local stock trading practices before the end of this
year.
- China is poised to hold its first-ever commodity futures
innovations conference in September.
CHINA DAILY
- China's police plan to put greater focus on investigating
emigrants who have obtained citizenship abroad but have not
cancelled their Chinese household registration, as part of
government efforts against graft.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- The disciplinary commission of the ruling Communist Party
of China has opened a special web page for citizens to inform
about officials using public funds to send moon cakes as gifts
during the forthcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, in the party's
latest move to fight against corruption.
