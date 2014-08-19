PRESS DIGEST-China - Aug 19

BRIEF-Canada PM tells Trump he will defend softwood lumber industry - statement
Canadian PM talks to President Trump, "refuted the baseless allegations" of u.s. Commerce department on lumber - statement from Trudeau's office
SHANGHAI Aug 19 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's real estate market will not collapse because fundamental demand is rigid, said the chief economist of the State Information Center, a unit of the National Development and Reform Commission, at a forum.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The Shenzhen Stock Exchange will start testing a stock option trial programme on Sept. 9.
CHINA DAILY
- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday China would build new classes of more credible and competitive media and integrate traditional media with new media.
SHANGHAI DAILY
Shanghai's consumer watchdog found high levels of cancer-causing formaldehyde in children's Arena brand swimwear made by Shanghai Decente Business Co Ltd.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Communists need to conduct reform with courage. If the Party cannot reform, then it will find itself in a blind alley, the newspaper said in a commentary.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
SAO PAULO, April 25 Creditors of Odebrecht SA have agreed to not tap proceeds from the sale of a water and sanitation utility for early repayment of loans, giving the embattled Brazilian engineering conglomerate more time to restructure 76 billion reais ($24 billion) of obligations.
* Bill Barrett Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering