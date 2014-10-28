PRESS DIGEST- China - Oct 28

Oct 28 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China should select a number of qualified cities to
develop free trade zones following the progress made in Shanghai
Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ), President Xi Jinping said during a
meeting on Monday.
- China should be cautious about selling state assets too
cheaply if it sells shares through private placement and should
also develop supervision systems, State-owned Assets Supervision
and Administration Commission of the State Council's Director
Chu Xuping said while discussing the main challenges for the
ongoing mixed ownership reform.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China's Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone(FTZ) should
increase foreign businesses' access by updating the negative
list and introduce taxation systems which are in line with
international standards for foreign investment, accounting
agency PricewaterhouseCoopers said in an assessment report.
- China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) will encourage
banks to establish branches in Tibet and will provide
preferential credit policy to support its development, said
CBRC's President Shang Fulin during a meeting on Tibet's
financial development.
CHINA DAILY
- A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed
between U.S. pharmaceutical firm Johnson & Johnson and
Shanghai Ruijin Hospital, to promote scientific research.
- Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd plans to set up
a dairy manufacturing operation in China, it said on Monday.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Meeting the cultural needs of people and promoting
well-being are the Chinese Communist Party's governance goals as
these will also act as guarantees for the party's sustainable
political leadership, the party mouthpiece said in a commentary
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
(Compiled by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)