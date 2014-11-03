PRESS DIGEST - China - Nov 3

SHANGHAI Nov 3 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- The municipal government of Beijing has taken a slew of steps to ensure clean air during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to be held in the city on Nov. 10 and 11 among other APEC activities around that time.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The Chinese government is expected to continue taking targeted easing steps to support the economy after an unexpected low reading in the official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for October, economists say.

- Regulators will step up efforts to require listed firms to enhance their governance, including better corporate information disclosure, Zhuang Xinyi, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, told a forum over the weekend.

CHINA DAILY

- China's media watchdog has strengthened regulations for foreign television shows available on online streaming sites, saying such shows must be reviewed by the watchdog before being made available and have permits.

- China's box office revenues are forecast to hit 30 billion yuan ($4.9 billion) in 2014, according to the country's film association.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China's pioneering experiment in financial reforms for the private sector kicked off in the eastern city of Wenzhou two-and-a-half years ago, has accumulated experiences to be copied to other regions and will benefit the development of the sector in the long term.

- Fresh funds are pouring into China's stock market after its recent strong technical rebound and analysts believe that the main Shanghai Composite Index may continue rallying in the near term as a result.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (1 US dollar = 6.1124 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)