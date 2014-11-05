PRESS DIGEST -China - Nov 5

Nov 5 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Supply and demand in China's property market is relatively loose with oversupply in some cities, said Qin Hong, director of the policy research centre at the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

- The Chinese city of Shenzhen will launch a new power transmission and distribution price pilot scheme in 2015, according to the country's top regulator. The scheme marks the start of wider power price reform throughout the country.

- A branch of China Construction Bank Corp has drafted a plan to launch a renminbi investment and loan fund worth 20 billion yuan ($3.27 billion) to allow firms to invest in countries within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China's finance ministry and environmental protection ministry have created a draft proposal for an environmental protection tax law, which has already been submitted to the country's State Council, the official paper said.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- Sixteen listed Chinese banks reported a total 1.5 trillion yuan ($245.30 billion) drop in deposits in the third quarter according to banks' earnings reports, the paper said.

CHINA DAILY

- The burning of coal caused almost a third of China's airborne PM2.5 pollution in 2012, according to a report from the prestigious Tsinghua University on Tuesday. PM2.5 is a key barometer of the country's often hazardous smog.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Authorities in Shanghai have arrested a 21-year-old Chinese man after he dressed up as a zombie around the recent Halloween festival and terrified passengers on the city's metro.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.1150 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)