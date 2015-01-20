PRESS DIGEST - China - Jan 20

SHANGHAI Jan 20 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SECURITIES TIMES

- CITIC Securities Co Ltd denied media reports that the company reduced its share holdings right before regulators announced margin trading punishments and was engaged in insider trading, in an official statement published on Tuesday.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China will no longer require pre-approvals for most foreign investment once it adopts a "negative list" approach, the latest attempt by the country to ease inbound investment restrictions, said Sun Jiwen, the spokesman of the Ministry of Commerce on Monday.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Chinese institutional investors are still holding positive views on the future performance of the stock market despite the sharp drop on Monday, the newspaper wrote in a commentary.

CHINA DAILY

- Contrary to Western portrayals, Uighurs found illegally entering Thailand and Vietnam are not innocent, helpless members of an ethnic minority fleeing suppression in pursuit of freedom, the newspaper said in an editorial. They are religious extremists headed to the forefronts of Islamic Jihad and devotees of the Islamic State group, it added.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Chinese Communist Party members should maintain their absolute loyalty to the party by acting in line with party rules, the mouth-piece of the party said in a commentary on Tuesday.

