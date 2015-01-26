PRESS DIGEST-China - Jan 26

SHANGHAI Jan 26 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The impact of cutting the interest rate and reserve
requirement ratio (RRR) was limited for the real economy and
funds might flow into the stock market, said Liu Shijin,
vice-director of Development Research Center of the State
Council.
- The China Insurance Regulatory Commission and four other
government regulators jointly released a guidance, saying they
would support and encourage insurance companies to accelerate
the development of credit warranty insurance.
SECURITIES TIMES
- Anbang Insurance Group has increased its stake in China
Minsheng Banking eight times in two months, and is
the largest shareholder with a holding of 18.35 percent.
CHINA DAILY
- China will increase visa privileges for foreign experts,
the paper said. Foreign experts recruited through 55 talent
programmes will be able to apply for visas, resident permits and
permanent residency, a privilege previously only given to those
on the 1,000 Talent Plan.
- Shanghai's decision to scrap the GDP target this year
signals a shift in attention from quantity to quality of
economic growth, said an editorial in the official paper. But
underdeveloped regions cannot follow this example, it said.
