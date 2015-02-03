PRESS DIGEST -China - Feb 3

SHANGHAI Feb 3 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Plagiarism in WeChat would kill innovation and destroy the mobile, text and voice messaging communication service developed by Tencent, People's Daily said in an editorial.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China will soon launch three new free trade zones, in Tianjin, Fujian and Guangdong, and expand the Shanghai free trade zone, the newspaper said, citing unidentified sources.

- Analysts expect China's listed banks to post net profit growth of around 8 percent, with bad loan ratios trending higher.

- BYD Co Ltd has obtained regulatory approval to set up an auto finance unit, the company said.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Shanghai has raised the bar for buyers of new energy vehicles to obtain free car plates, requiring that applicants must own fixed parking lots and charging poles, according to dealers.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Of the 145 central government-owned companies in China that have so far published preliminary earnings statements, more than 30 are expected to make a loss in 2014, the newspaper said, citing data it compiled.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1=6.25 Yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)