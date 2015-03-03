PRESS DIGEST - China - March 3

BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MEDC and Hangzhou Municipal Government for global trade
* Alibaba signs Mou with Malaysia's MEDC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's banking industry should accelerate the transformation of the way it makes profits, improve innovation capacity and further develop risk-control management in order to better adapt to the "new normal" of the Chinese economy, Shang Fulin, president of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, wrote in a state-owned magazine recently.
- The revenue and profits made by 421 companies on Shenzhen's ChiNext board, China's Nasdaq-style board of high-growth companies, hit a three-year high in 2014, according to company results posted on the exchange website.
SECURITIES TIMES
- China Vanke Co Ltd, the nation's biggest property developer, denied a rumor that the company plans to lay off staff to improve profits amid the ailing property market.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Starting April 1, all Chinese trust companies are required to allocate one percent of their total assets to a trust insurance fund, the paper reported citing a recent internal statement circulated by the China Banking Regulatory Commission. The trust was set up to reduce financial risk in shadow banking.
- China has imposed a total of 72.3 million yuan ($11.53 million) of fines in 136 environment pollution cases since the revision of the environmental law, said Pan Yue, vice-minister of the Ministry of Environmental Protection.
CHINA DAILY
- Attempts to promote a separatist agenda in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region will be futile, according to an editorial in the official paper. It will only lead the city to a political and economic dead end, said the editorial.
($1 = 6.2720 Chinese yuan renminbi)
