PRESS DIGEST - China - March 9

CHINA DAILY

- Japan's attendance in China's military parade this year to mark the victory in the anti-fascist war would be a good opportunity for Tokyo to throw away the burden of the war by facing up to its past, the official newspaper said in an editorial.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- State-owned companies in Shanghai have stepped up efforts to securitise their assets as part of the country's state sector reforms, sources told this newspaper.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China is considering amending rules on stock margin trading to tighten supervision after a surge in the business since the second half of last year, propelled by a recovery in the domestic stock market, Xiao Gang, Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said.

NATIONAL BUSINESS DAILY

- Sinopec Marketing Co Ltd, a subsidiary to be set up by Chinese oil giant Sinopec, will seek regulatory approval to go public after conditions are mature, spokesman Lu Dapeng told this newspaper.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- China has pledged to continue the search for a Malaysian Airlines flight which vanished a year ago.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2629 Chinese yuan)