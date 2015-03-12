PRESS DIGEST-China - March 12

SHANGHAI, March 12 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China will release the details on its debt swap plan soon, said Zhu Guangyao, the vice finance minister, on Wednesday. China recently began allowing its local governments to swap a total of 1 trillion yuan ($159.71 billion) of their high-interest debts for lower-cost bonds.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Industrial Bank Co Ltd denied media reports that it would merge with Huafu Securities - a Chinese local brokerage firm - in a company filing published on Thursday, the paper reported.

CHINA DAILY

- International retailers' market share in China dropped to 19 percent in 2014, down from 20 percent in 2013, the newspaper said, citing research by Kantar Worldpanel.

- The Green Ecological Silk Road Investment Fund, the first private-equity fund focused on environmental investments along China's planned Silk Road, raised 30 billion yuan in its first round of fundraising, according to the newspaper.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- China should strengthen its campaign to fight poverty by adopting new technologies such as 'big data' to increase the efficiency and accuracy of the anti-poverty campaign, an editorial in the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party said on Thursday.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2613 Chinese yuan renminbi)