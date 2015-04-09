PRESS DIGEST - China - April 9

SHANGHAI, April 9 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China's Ministry of Finance is developing a loans cancellation policy, said Song Xianping, director of risk management of Agriculture Bank of China, with analysts expectation that China is expected to relax the policy of bad loans.

- Baoshan Iron and Steel will invest 10 billion yuan ($1.61 billion) to improve its Shanghai company's energy conservation and environment protection levels in the next three year, its general manager said.

SECURITIES TIMES

- An investors confidence index of China's securities market jumped 36.6 percent in March from a year earlier to 70.5, data from China Securities Investor Protection Funds showed.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Foreign enterprises will be allowed to freely choose the timing of their foreign exchange capital settlements beginning from June 1 this year, according to new rules from China's foreign exchange regulator.

CHINA DAILY

- China is exploring extending the Qinghai-Tibet Railway to its border with Nepal, rail expert Wang Mengshu told the newspaper.

- The fifth and sixth units of the Fuqing nuclear power plant has received the green light from the National Development and Reform Commission, moving China one step closer to exporting its nuclear technology, industry sources told the newspaper.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2020 Chinese yuan renminbi)