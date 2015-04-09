PRESS DIGEST - China - April 9

SHANGHAI, April 9 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's Ministry of Finance is developing a loans
cancellation policy, said Song Xianping, director of risk
management of Agriculture Bank of China, with analysts
expectation that China is expected to relax the policy of bad
loans.
- Baoshan Iron and Steel will invest 10 billion
yuan ($1.61 billion) to improve its Shanghai company's energy
conservation and environment protection levels in the next three
year, its general manager said.
SECURITIES TIMES
- An investors confidence index of China's securities market
jumped 36.6 percent in March from a year earlier to 70.5, data
from China Securities Investor Protection Funds showed.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Foreign enterprises will be allowed to freely choose the
timing of their foreign exchange capital settlements beginning
from June 1 this year, according to new rules from China's
foreign exchange regulator.
CHINA DAILY
- China is exploring extending the Qinghai-Tibet Railway to
its border with Nepal, rail expert Wang Mengshu told the
newspaper.
- The fifth and sixth units of the Fuqing nuclear power
plant has received the green light from the National Development
and Reform Commission, moving China one step closer to exporting
its nuclear technology, industry sources told the newspaper.
($1 = 6.2020 Chinese yuan renminbi)
