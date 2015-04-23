PRESS DIGEST - China - April 23

SHANGHAI, April 23 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- New trading accounts hit 3.3 million last week after China allowed stock investors to open multiple A-share accounts, data from the country's official clearing house showed. That was a 93.8 percent jump from the month before.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China Everbright Group and its subsidiaries including Everbright Securities Co Ltd have set up an internet financing company, the state-run newspaper said, joining the rush by firms to tap into the booming online finance sector.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- China's business hub Shanghai dealt with 7,688 intellectual property rights cases in 2014, up 15 percent from a year earlier, the city's Higher People's Court said on Wednesday.

CHINA DAILY

- China plans to increase the amount of central government documents translated into foreign languages to boost ties with other countries, the official translation bureau said.

- China's northern Hebei province has fined six wastewater treatments plants nearly 20.5 million yuan ($3.3 million) for discharging excessive pollutants. China is cracking down on industrial pollution in a bid to tackle high levels of air, water and soil contamination.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- China's land demand is easing as the wider economy cools, the official newspaper said, citing the country's Ministry of Land and Resources. Public building land supply was 609,900 hectares last year, down 18.8 percent from 2013, it added.

