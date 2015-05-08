PRESS DIGEST - China - May 8

SHANGHAI May 8 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Shanghai Stock Exchange will support the development of
the country's emerging industries, including helping Internet
firms to list in China, the bourse said in a statement.
- Ouzhi, a financial services subsidiary of Baosteel Iron &
Steel Co Ltd, has signed strategic contracts with 13
banks in Shanghai for more than 160 billion yuan ($25.78
billion) of credit, the paper reported citing the deputy manager
of the company.
- China's State Council said in a directive on Thursday to
push forward development of e-commerce, including lowering entry
barriers and providing some financial support.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China Export and Credit Insurance Corporation has provided
a total of $95.8 billion in insurance coverage to the country's
New Silk Road projects in 2014, including $400 million of
reparation, the chairman of the company told the paper.
FINANCIAL TIMES
- Local insurance funds, with a total corpus of more than
600 billion yuan, will begin to invest in China's stock market
from next year, the paper said citing industry experts.
($1 = 6.2063 Chinese yuan)
