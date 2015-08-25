PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 25

SHANGHAI Aug 25 Chinese newspapers available in
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China may cancel the stipulated 75 percent loan-to-deposit
ratio for commercial banks and instead regard it as a
liquidity-monitoring indicator, the newspaper said citing
Xinhua.
- China's economic growth could touch bottom in the third
quarter of this year and rebound slightly in the fourth quarter,
said Liu Yuanchun, a director of the research department at
Renmin University.
SECURITIES TIMES
- Share prices of twelve listed banks fell below their net
assets-per-share value after China's stock index suffered its
biggest one-day fall since February 2007.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- A senior executive at HTC Corp denied rumors the
company would sell its factory in Shanghai, but the person
confirmed that the company would lay off 15 percent of staff.
CHINA DAILY
- Although the top 500 Chinese companies have seen income
swell over the years, room for growth has largely contracted,
especially after the global financial crisis, a new report said.
