PRESS DIGEST - China - Sept 11

SHANGHAI, Sept 11Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Sales from January to August this year by China's five major listed property companies, including China Vanke Co Ltd and Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd, have grown 14-30 percent over the same period in 2014, the official newspaper said citing publicly released sales data.

CHINA DAILY

- The latest hostage taking by ISIS shows no country can remain unaffected by the war against terror, and greater international cooperation is needed to cut off the funds and manpower supply to the group and other terrorist organisations, an editorial said.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Over 1,400 listed Chinese companies so far have taken measures required by national regulators to stabilize their share prices since early July, according to a survey by the newspaper. Major shareholders or senior executives at 1,100 firms have increased their holdings by trading in the secondary market.

SECURITIES TIMES

- The average P/E ratio on the Chinext was halved from a high of 146.57 on June 3 to 68.62 on Sept. 2, the newspaper reported.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)