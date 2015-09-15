PRESS DIGEST - China - Sept 15

SHANGHAI, Sept 15 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China may need to invest around 6 to 10 trillion yuan ($1.57 trillion-$942.45 billion) in environmental governance during the 13th five-year plan period, said Wang Jinnan, an official in the Ministry of Environmental Protection.

- Guosen Hongsheng Investment Company, the subsidiary corporation of Guosen Securities, signed a cooperation agreement with Kindess Software to set up an assets management company, the company said in an announcement.

CHINA DAILY

- China's financial risks are manageable despite the steep increase in non-performing loans during the first six months of the year, said Yang Zaiping, executive vice-president of the China Banking Association on Saturday.

