PRESS DIGEST - China - Sept 16

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- New investors increased by 296,300 in the Shanghai and
Shenzhen stock markets last week, according to data from the
China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp.
- Liaoning Cheng Da said it was planning to
purchase China Minsheng Investment's new energy assets.
CHINA DAILY
- There is no need to over-interpret decisions by Hong Kong
tycoon Li Ka-shing to sell assets in China, because business
decisions are not based on political or moral considerations,
and the decision to shrink economic presence on the mainland and
shift focus to elsewhere should not come as a surprise, an
editorial said.
GLOBAL TIMES
- North Korea's announced resumption of operations at the
Yongbyon nuclear site and plans for a satellite launch using a
long-range missile in October will have a great impact on the
region and make it hard to avoid new tensions on the Korean
Peninsula, an editorial said.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Every party cadre must take conscious action to make their
own list of personal problems into a rectification checklist, to
never stop transforming and improving themselves, and in doing
so the party can win the peoples' trust and praise, an editorial
said.
