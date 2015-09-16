PRESS DIGEST - China - Sept 16

SHANGHAI, Sept 16 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- New investors increased by 296,300 in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets last week, according to data from the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp.

- Liaoning Cheng Da said it was planning to purchase China Minsheng Investment's new energy assets.

CHINA DAILY

- There is no need to over-interpret decisions by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing to sell assets in China, because business decisions are not based on political or moral considerations, and the decision to shrink economic presence on the mainland and shift focus to elsewhere should not come as a surprise, an editorial said.

GLOBAL TIMES

- North Korea's announced resumption of operations at the Yongbyon nuclear site and plans for a satellite launch using a long-range missile in October will have a great impact on the region and make it hard to avoid new tensions on the Korean Peninsula, an editorial said.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Every party cadre must take conscious action to make their own list of personal problems into a rectification checklist, to never stop transforming and improving themselves, and in doing so the party can win the peoples' trust and praise, an editorial said.

