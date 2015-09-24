版本:
PRESS DIGEST - China - Sept 24

SHANGHAI, Sept 24 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Euronext said it was cooperating with the Shanghai Stock Exchange to promote its spot, derivatives and commercial indexes and data.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said it plans to rank and supervise insurance companies according to their risk profile.

- Chen Zhixin, president of carmaker SAIC Motor Corp said the company is working towards becoming an integrated supplier to provide all-round products and services.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- Donghai Airlines said it plans to list on Shanghai's A-share stock market in May 2016.

CHINA DAILY

- A majority of Japanese firms in China are willing to expand their operations, signalling improved business sentiment, Yoshihisa Tabata, director-general of the Beijing office of the Japan External Trade Organization was quoted as saying.

