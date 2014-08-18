PRESS DIGEST - China - Aug 18

SHANGHAI Aug 18 Chinese newspapers in Beijing
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Several domestic banks in Shanghai, including Bank of
China Ltd, China Construction Bank Corp,
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd and
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd, denied that they had
lowered interest rates on property loans, sources told the
newspaper.
- Total revenues of China's 838 listed companies reached
2.23 trillion yuan ($362.78 billion), up 8.9 percent from a year
ago, according to the newspaper's calculations.
CHINA DAILY
- Despite recent progress, China' antitrust team lacks real
enforcement capability, especially when challenging dominant
state-owned enterprises, due to a shortage of manpower, legal
experts say.
- China is keen to export technology and equipment to the
United States to take part in its upgrading of transport
infrastructure, Premier Li Keqiang said while meeting a U.S.
delegation on Saturday.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Almost 3,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have
expressed interest in listing on China's SME board, the
newspaper said.
