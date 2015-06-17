PRESS DIGEST-China - June 17

SHANGHAI, June 17 Chinese newspapers available
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The number of new investors in the Shanghai and Shenzhen
stock markets hit 1,413,500 last week, data from the China
Securities Depository and Clearing Corp Ltd showed.
- China Everbright Bank Co Ltd said it would
cooperate with Xiaomi on its payment application,
Everbright Cloud Payment Platform, in a bid to expand its mobile
business.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Authorities plan to use China's north-west Xinjiang region
as a testing ground for the country's energy reforms and intend
to issue policies in line with this, the newspaper reported,
citing unnamed sources.
CHINA DAILY
- China will export six to eight domestically produced
third-generation nuclear reactors by 2020, a senior official at
China National Nuclear Corp said.
- Beijing has drafted its first regional action plan to
control and combat air pollution in the area, a senior official
from the municipal environmental authority said.
