PRESS DIGEST - China - Oct 20

SHANGHAI Oct 20 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Margin trading and short-selling balances on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges have reached 972.7 billion yuan ($152.96 billion), with net inflows seen for seven consecutive trading days, according to data compiled by the newspaper.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- National real estate development investment rose year-on-year by 2.6 percent over the January-September period to 7.05 trillion yuan ($1.11 trillion), according to the National Statistics Bureau.

SECURITIES TIMES

- The amount held by China's mutual funds fell month-on-month by 55.89 billion yuan ($8.79 billion)to 6.69 trillion yuan at the end of September, according to data released by the Asset Management Association of China on Monday.

CHINA DAILY

- China ranked as the fourth-largest deal maker in the United States at the end of September this year, having cut 46 deals worth $13.57 billion, according to U.S. law firm Baker & McKenzie. It said the country took sixth place in 2014.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3591 Chinese Yuan)