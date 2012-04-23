PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - April 24

Financial Times

MEXICO BRIBERY CLAIMS HIT WALMART SHARES

Walmart shares tumbled nearly 5 percent and shares in its Mexican business dropped even further as allegations of bribery and a cover-up shook the U.S. retailer.

FACEBOOK GROWTH SLOWS AHEAD OF IPO

Facebook's revenue and profit growth are slowing, marking a turning point for the high-growth social networking company just weeks before its initial public offering.

CABLE AND WIRELESS NAME TO DISAPPEAR IN UK

The Cable & Wireless name is set to disappear from the UK telecoms market after almost 80 years following Vodafone's agreement of a 1 billion pound ($1.61 billion) cash acquisition of the group.

INVESTORS LAUNCH DEUTSCHE BANK PROTEST

Deutsche Bank's non-executive board is facing a protest from an influential activist investor over its pay policies and turbulent succession planning in another sign of how global investors are challenging bank directors.

COBHAM HIRES AMERICAN CHIEF

Cobham, the UK defence and aerospace group, has completed its five-month-long search for a chief executive by hiring Robert Murphy from the U.S. subsidiary of BAE Systems .

EX-CALPERS CHIEF ACCUSED OF FRAUD

The former head of the California Public Employees' Retirement System, the largest U.S. pension fund, has been slapped with civil charges accusing him of defrauding Apollo Global, the private equity group.

VENTURE CAPITAL FIRM DEFENDS INSTAGRAM HOLDING

Andreessen Horowitz has been forced to defend its early stake in Instagram, the photo-sharing app acquired by Facebook this month for about $1 billion, despite the venture capital firm receiving a more than 300-fold return in two years.

VOLVO TO EXPAND OFFERING IN CHINA

Volvo Cars will launch 10 models in China over the next five years as it seeks to make up for lost time in the world's largest car market, its chief executive said.