PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - April 30

Financial Times

BANK OF GREECE APPEALS FOR FRESH EQUITY

The head of Greece's biggest bank has made a spirited appeal for fresh equity from private shareholders as the most stressed nation of the euro zone prepares for a potentially disruptive general election next weekend and the imposition of tough new capital requirements by regulators.

NOKIA IN TALKS TO SELL VERTU TO PERMIRA

Nokia is in advanced talks to sell the world's most expensive mobile phone brand to Permira, the private equity group, as the Finnish company looks to dispose of non-core assets to help turnaround its devices division.

BANKS SEEK TO PUT PRESSURE ON SMALL RIVALS

The biggest global investment banks are examining ways to block rivals from using powers given them under the Jobs Act, potentially obstructing the goals of what is a rare U.S. bipartisan agreement aimed at promoting small businesses.

CREDIT SUISSE FUND PLANS LONDON FLOAT

A specialist catastrophe insurance team at Credit Suisse CSGN.VX> is planning a flotation on London's main market of a closed-ended version of a fund they run in an attempt to raise up to 200 million pounds in long-term capital.

SPAIN IN TALKS OVER 'BAD BANK' SCHEME

Spain's government and its banks are discussing a new scheme to segregate problematic property loans into one or more asset management companies to relieve the burden on struggling lenders, according to officials and bankers.

TERRA FIRMA IN TALKS TO BUY FOUR SEASONS

Terra Firma, the private equity group chaired by Guy Hands, is in advanced talks to acquire Four Seasons Health Care in a deal which would value the group's debt and equity at 825 million pound.

FOOD INFLATION FEARED AS SOYA PRICES SOAR

The price of soyabeans is heading towards the record high set during the 2007-08 food crisis, which is set to reignite fears of runaway global food inflation.

WORLDSPREADS MAY HAVE MISUSED FUNDS

Worldspreads had moved 80 percent of its clients' funds out of segregated accounts at the time of defunct spread betting operator's failure, and may have routinely misused client money for as long as five years, according to its chairman.

ALLIANCE BOOTS CHIEF ATTACKS UK TAX REGIME

Stefano Pessina, executive chairman of Alliance Boots , has launched a stinging attack on the climate for big business in the UK, warning that a relentless focus on tax could drive away global corporations.

CENTRICA CONSIDERED QATAR GAS SUPPLY DEAL

Centrica, the owner of British Gas, was prepared to give Qatar a stake in its business and a board seat in return for a 20-year gas supply deal worth up to 30 billion pounds ($48.71 billion), documents seen by the Financial Times reveal.

BIG TOBACCO BACKS AUSTRALIA LAW OPPOSERS

Two of the world's biggest tobacco companies are providing legal support to member countries at the World Trade Organisation that are threatening to take Australia to international court over the world's toughest anti smoking laws.