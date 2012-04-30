PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - April 30

Financial Times
BANK OF GREECE APPEALS FOR FRESH EQUITY
The head of Greece's biggest bank has made a spirited appeal
for fresh equity from private shareholders as the most stressed
nation of the euro zone prepares for a potentially disruptive
general election next weekend and the imposition of tough new
capital requirements by regulators.
NOKIA IN TALKS TO SELL VERTU TO PERMIRA
Nokia is in advanced talks to sell the world's
most expensive mobile phone brand to Permira, the
private equity group, as the Finnish company looks to dispose of
non-core assets to help turnaround its devices division.
BANKS SEEK TO PUT PRESSURE ON SMALL RIVALS
The biggest global investment banks are examining ways to
block rivals from using powers given them under the Jobs Act,
potentially obstructing the goals of what is a rare U.S.
bipartisan agreement aimed at promoting small businesses.
CREDIT SUISSE FUND PLANS LONDON FLOAT
A specialist catastrophe insurance team at Credit Suisse
CSGN.VX> is planning a flotation on London's main market of a
closed-ended version of a fund they run in an attempt to raise
up to 200 million pounds in long-term capital.
SPAIN IN TALKS OVER 'BAD BANK' SCHEME
Spain's government and its banks are discussing a new scheme
to segregate problematic property loans into one or more asset
management companies to relieve the burden on struggling
lenders, according to officials and bankers.
TERRA FIRMA IN TALKS TO BUY FOUR SEASONS
Terra Firma, the private equity group chaired by
Guy Hands, is in advanced talks to acquire Four Seasons Health
Care in a deal which would value the group's debt and equity at
825 million pound.
FOOD INFLATION FEARED AS SOYA PRICES SOAR
The price of soyabeans is heading towards the record high
set during the 2007-08 food crisis, which is set to reignite
fears of runaway global food inflation.
WORLDSPREADS MAY HAVE MISUSED FUNDS
Worldspreads had moved 80 percent of its clients' funds out
of segregated accounts at the time of defunct spread betting
operator's failure, and may have routinely misused client money
for as long as five years, according to its chairman.
ALLIANCE BOOTS CHIEF ATTACKS UK TAX REGIME
Stefano Pessina, executive chairman of Alliance Boots
, has launched a stinging attack on the climate for big
business in the UK, warning that a relentless focus on tax could
drive away global corporations.
CENTRICA CONSIDERED QATAR GAS SUPPLY DEAL
Centrica, the owner of British Gas, was prepared to
give Qatar a stake in its business and a board seat in return
for a 20-year gas supply deal worth up to 30 billion pounds
($48.71 billion), documents seen by the Financial Times reveal.
BIG TOBACCO BACKS AUSTRALIA LAW OPPOSERS
Two of the world's biggest tobacco companies are providing
legal support to member countries at the World Trade
Organisation that are threatening to take Australia to
international court over the world's toughest anti smoking laws.