PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - April 2

EUROPEAN RULES ALARM FUND MANAGERS

Some fund managers' worst fears over pan-European regulation have re-emerged, prompting the hedge fund and private equity industries to hit back at technical standards proposed by Bruseels that they say will damage business and shut out the U.S. and Asia.

DANGOTE CEMENT PLANS LONDON LISTING

Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, plans to list his $11 billion cement business on the London Stock Exchange next year and loosen his personal control over the company.

BIG BANKS PREPARE TO PAY BACK LTRO LOANS

Some of Europe's biggest banks are preparing to return a chunk of the cheap three-year funding they recently took from the European Central Bank as early as this year.

AIG EYES WAY BACK INTO MORTGAGE MARKET

AIG, the insurance group bailed out by the U.S. government after disastrous bets on the mortgage market, is exploring a way of ramping up its activity in the sector once again by buying home loans.

BSKYB BOARD SHIFTS POSE THREAT TO MURDOCH

Two key independent directors at BSkyB are set to leave as the pay-TV company embarks on an overhaul of its board that could weaken its unanimous backing of James Murdoch as chairman.

FSA RAIDS SOAR IN FINANCIAL CRISIS

The number of dawn raids by Britain's financial regulator in its pursuit of insider traders and other white-collar criminals has soared since the financial crisis.

ELECTRONICS GROUPS SWITCH US PRICE POLICY

Leading consumer electronics companies have switched to a new price-setting policy in the U.S. to try to protect their brands from heavy discounting.

DISASTERS TAKE TOLL ON ASIAN INSURANCE

The scale of divergence in global reinsurance premiums has been highlighted by a closely tracked study that shows rates for some Japanese insurers have doubled or more in the past year while other areas are little changed.

US PENSION FUND IN EDINBURGH AIRPORT TALKS

The biggest asset manager for American academics' pensions is in talks with JPMorgan Chase about joining the bank's infrastructure fund in a bid for Edinburgh airport.