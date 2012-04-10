PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - April 11

Financial Times

ABI WARNS OVER BARCLAYS' PAY DEAL

Shareholder unease about the pay deals granted to bosses at Barclays intensified on Tuesday as a leading group of big UK institutional investors flagged its concerns about the bank's pay policy ahead of its annual meeting in a fortnight.

UNILEVER END STAND-OFF OVER PENSIONS

Unilever has struck a deal with two of the biggest unions representing its employees to cut pension benefits after a seven-month stand-off with workers that saw the Anglo-Dutch multinational suffer its first nationwide strikes.

GOLDMAN'S CO-HEAD OF M&A RETIRES

Yoel Zaoui, one of Goldman Sachs' most senior dealmakers, is leaving the bank after a 24-year career advising on some of the biggest deals in global mergers and acquisitions.

HSBC IN TALKS OVER PAKISTAN AND KOREA

HSBC is in talks to sell all of its operations in Pakistan and is closing in on a sale of its South Korean retail and wealth management businesses to the Korea Development Bank, the UK-listed bank said on Tuesday.

LOGICA BOSSES TURN DOWN BONUSES

The top management of Logica turned down bonuses worth nearly 1 million pounds ($1.58 million) under pressure from shareholders after a year in which the UK-based IT services company lost a third of its value and announced 1,300 redundancies.

RIELLO SEEKS TO EXPAND GLOBAL PRESENCE

Riello, a leading producer of titanium-cutting machines for the aerospace industry, is seeking a new strategic shareholder, in a move that could allow a Chinese company to make a key move in this sector.

SONY WARNS OF WORST EVER FULL-YEAR LOSS

The scale of challenges facing Sony were underscored by a warning from the electronics and entertainment group that it expects to make a 520 billion yen net loss for its just-ended financial year, its worst deficit ever.

FITNESS FIRST PONDERS CVA TO TRIM RENTS

Fitness First, the indebted gym chain owned by private equity firm BC Partners, is considering using a legal mechanism to cut rental payments for some of its 140 UK clubs ahead of a likely takeover by lenders in May.