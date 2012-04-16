PRESS DIGEST Financial Times - April 16

Financial Times
CODELCO BUYS IN COPPER TO MEET DELIVERIES
The world's largest copper miner Codelco has been
forced to buy from other miners and traders to meet its
deliveries to customers, a rare move that underscores how the
mining industry is struggling to lift output to meet demand for
the red metal.
ANDROID FACES FIRST BIG COURT CHALLENGE
Google's Android operating system will face its
first big court challenge on Monday as a trial gets under way in
California to consider a claim from software group Oracle
that could top $1 billion.
EU LOOKS TO DUTCH AUDIT CHANGE FOR REFORM
Leading Dutch companies face having to change their auditor
at least once every eight years under rapid reforms that could
herald a similar crackdown across the European Union.
BARCLAYS' TAX DEALS FACE US SCRUTINY
Barclays' controversial tax planning business will
come under fresh scrutiny in a U.S. court this week over whether
a transaction designed by the bank cost the U.S. government more
than $1 billion in lost tax receipts.
US PROBES COBALT'S LINKS IN ANGOLA
Three of the most powerful officials in Angola have held
concealed interests in an oil venture with Cobalt International
Energy, the Goldman Sachs backed explorer whose
operations in one of the world's most promising energy frontiers
are under investigation by U.S. authorities, the Financial Times
has learned.
BANKS URGE FED RETREAT ON CREDIT EXPOSURE
Wall Street banks are resisting a Federal Reserve plan to
limit their exposure to individual companies and governments,
warning it will cut a combined $1.2 trillion from credit
commitments at Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase,
Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Citigroup
.
LANDLORDS WARN ON UK STAMP DUTY
The UK's largest residential landlords have warned that
their industry has been put at risk by the government's use of
punitive stamp duty taxes to curb the practice of buying houses
through companies.
ING STARTS SELL OFF RACE FOR ASIAN ASSETS
Bankers for ING sent financial details of the Dutch group's
$6 billion Asian insurance businesses to a string of bidders
late on Friday firing the starting gun on what will be a keenly
fought contest for the units.
GOODWIN DEPARTS JEFFERIES TO SET UP BANK
Jonnie Goodwin, one of London's best-connected media
dealmakers, has left U.S. investment bank Jefferies, to set up
Lepe Partners, an "independent merchant bank" focused on media
and internet transactions.
VIRGIN FIGHTS APPROVAL OF BMI TAKEOVER
Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic airline will
appeal against what it claims was Brussels' "lightning speed"
approval last month of the contentious takeover of BMI British
Midland by International Airlines Group, the parent
company of British Airways.