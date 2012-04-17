PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - April 17

Financial Times

MADRID THREATENS TO INTERVENE IN REGIONS

Madrid has threatened to seize budgetary control of wayward Spanish regions as early as May if they flout deficit limits, officials said - as investors took fright at the fragility of some euro zone economies.

COBALT TUMBLES AFTER ANGOLA REVELATIONS

Shares in Cobalt International Energy fell more than 10 percent on Monday following news that three of the most powerful officials in Angola have held concealed interests in the Goldman Sachs -backed group's oil venture in the African country.

EVERCORE OUTLINES FIVE-YEAR GROWTH PLAN

Evercore Partners has outlined an ambitious expansion plan as the U.S. investment bank seeks to join the ranks of the largest independent investment banks by potentially doubling its number of partners.

CHARITIES WARN OSBORNE OVER TAX MOVE

British finance minister George Osborne will be rebuffed by the voluntary sector if he pushes ahead with attempts to mitigate the effect of capping tax relief on charitable donations rather than exempting their organisations entirely, charities and experts have warned.

LME EYES RENMINBI MOVE FOR METALS

The London Metal Exchange is considering offering traders the chance to settle its contracts in the Chinese renminbi, a move that could lead to its dropping sterling after 135 years.

KOREA'S KT SEEKS OVERSEAS EXPANSION

The chairman of Korea's largest phone and internet group by sales plans to counter KT Corp's stalling growth by selling IT consulting services and mobile content in a fresh bid to expand globally.

PANDIT PLAYS DOWN HIGHER CITI PAYOUT HOPES

Citigroup might not increase its payout to shareholders at all this year, Vikram Pandit, chief executive, has warned, even as the bank reported improved first-quarter earnings.

AQUASCUTUM TO BE PUT INTO ADMINISTRATION

Aquascutum will be placed into administration as early as Tuesday, say two people familiar with the company's plans, putting about 250 jobs at risk and threatening the possible demise of a classic British clothing brand.

CUCINELLI LAUNCHES MILAN IPO

Brunello Cucinelli, an Italian maker of luxury cashmere sweaters worn by Prince William and James Bond star Daniel Craig, attempted to reopen Italy's IPO market on Monday on the back of booming sales for luxury goods.