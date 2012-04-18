PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - April 18

BRIEF-Bioscrip Q4 loss per share $0.06
* Bioscrip reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
LONDON, April 17 Financial Times
SUPPLY CHAIN BLOW TO CARMAKERS
Automakers are scrambling to avert a shock to their global supply chain caused by a shortage of a critical resin used in car parts.
YPF SWOOP FOLLOWED FAILURE OF CHINA DEAL
Repsol tried to sell a controlling stake in its Argentinian oil company to a Chinese energy group before it was nationalised by Buenos Aires, according to two people familiar with the talks.
RIVAL CHIEF TO HEAD PANMURE GORDON
Panmure Gordon, the UK stockbroker, will on Wednesday announce the appointment of Philip Wale, currently head of rival Seymour Pierce, as its new chief executive.
CANADIAN APPROACHED FOR TOP BOE JOB
Mark Carney, the governor of Canada's central bank, has been informally approached as a potential candidate to replace Sir Mervyn King as head of the Bank of England in June next year.
GOLDMAN ADDS CAUTION TO RISK APPETITE
Goldman Sachs' daily value at risk - a measure of the trading risk assumed by the Wall Street bank - fell to the lowest level since before the financial crisis, surprising analysts and prompting questions over whether the bank is quietly tweaking the way it does business ahead of new rules and regulation.
JAPAN OFFERS $60 BILLION TO BOOST IMF FIREPOWER
Japan is to give $60 billion to the International Monetary Fund's effort to expand its resources, pledging to lead the global effort to prevent the sovereign debt crisis in Europe damaging economies around the world.
VODAFONE ESCALATES TAX DISPUTE WITH INDIA
Vodafone has threatened legal proceedings against India's government under a bilateral investment treaty in a move that further escalates the group's campaign against proposed tax changes.
LNG PLANT TO BE FIRST IN US FOR 40 YEARS
Construction at the first liquefied natural gas export facility to be built in the U.S. for more than 40 years is set to start within three months, the chief executive of the company behind the project has said, after it secured its final approval from the U.S. energy regulator.
* Bioscrip reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* Bank of Nova Scotia says on March 2, entered private agreement to purchase for cancellation 1 million of bank’s common shares held by such seller
* Revlon reports 2016 net sales growth across all segments; raises and accelerates acquisition synergy estimates