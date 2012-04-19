PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - April 20

Financial Times
BRUSSELS APPROVES $2.2 BILLION SONY-EMI DEAL
A Sony-led consortium won European Union clearance
on Thursday for its $2.2 billion purchase of EMI's music
publishing business, giving unexpectedly early antitrust
approval to one half of a deal to split the independent British
music group.
MOSCOW TO BRING SPILL CHARGES AGAINST TNK-BP
Moscow has ordered that charges be brought against TNK-BP
, BP's Russian oil venture, over damages caused
by oil spills in Siberia.
SEC CONSIDERS CASE AGAINST EGAN-JONES
Egan-Jones and the credit rating agency's founder may face
civil charges for allegedly filing misleading information in its
2008 application to rate asset-backed securities and sovereign
debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
QATARI WEALTH FUND ADDS 5 PERCENT TIFFANY'S STAKE
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has made its first big
investment in a U.S. public company by acquiring a 5.2 percent
stake in Tiffany, the jewellery retailer known for its
diamond rings and blue, ribboned boxes.
UK REGULATORS URGE TAKEOVER TRANSPARENCY
Companies and bankers have been encouraged by UK regulators
to share takeover plans more freely with investors in the wake
of G4S's 5.2 billion pound ($8.35 billion) failed bid
for Danish cleaning company ISS.
GOLDMAN SACHS TO SELL PETERSHILL FUND
Goldman Sachs is in late-stage negotiations over the
sale of its Petershill fund, a high-profile investment vehicle
which owns stakes in some of the world's most successful hedge
fund managers.
CONCORDIA SALVAGE AWARD EXPECTED
The contract for one of the most challenging and costly
salvage operations ever mounted is expected to be awarded this
weekend as Italian officials and insurance companies select the
winner of a tender to recover the Costa Concordia cruise liner,
which sank off Tuscany in January.
BARCLAYS INVESTORS FORCE BONUS RULES
Shareholders in Barclays have forced the British
bank to accept tougher bonus conditions and promise higher
dividends, highlighting how the balance of power between
investors and managers is shifting at some of the biggest global
banks.
MPS SEEK SAY IN CHOICE OF BANK GOVERNOR
British finance minister George Osborne has been warned not
to ignore the will of parliament in appointing a new Bank of
England governor, as debate intensified at Westminster over
whether a foreign candidate - possibly Mark Carney of Canada's
central bank - should be considered for the post.